Notable Friday Option Activity: RKT, MITK, PEP

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 117,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) options are showing a volume of 4,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,500 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 32,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, MITK options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
