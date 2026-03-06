Notable Friday Option Activity: RKT, MITK, PEP

Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) options are showing a volume of 4,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,500 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 32,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RKT options, MITK options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of UCTT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRK
ELVA Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.