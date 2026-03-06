Notable Friday Option Activity: RKT, MITK, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 117,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 13,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) options are showing a volume of 4,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,500 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 32,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, MITK options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.