Notable Friday Option Activity: RKLB, RUM, BIRK

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 18,077 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 8,199 contracts, representing approximately 819,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
