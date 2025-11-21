Notable Friday Option Activity: RKLB, RUM, BIRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total volume of 91,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 18,077 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 8,199 contracts, representing approximately 819,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

