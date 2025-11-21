Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RKLB, RUM, BIRK

November 21, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total volume of 91,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 18,077 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 8,199 contracts, representing approximately 819,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, RUM options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
