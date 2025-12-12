Notable Friday Option Activity: RKLB, NEXT, SSRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 176,267 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 12,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 25,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) saw options trading volume of 17,601 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, NEXT options, or SSRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.