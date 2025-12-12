Notable Friday Option Activity: RKLB, NEXT, SSRM

NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 25,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) saw options trading volume of 17,601 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
