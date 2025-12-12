Markets
RKLB

Notable Friday Option Activity: RKLB, NEXT, SSRM

December 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 176,267 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 12,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 25,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) saw options trading volume of 17,601 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, NEXT options, or SSRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
