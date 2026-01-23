Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, BWMN, FTNT

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (Symbol: BWMN) options are showing a volume of 546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of BWMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of BWMN. Below is a chart showing BWMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 26,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
