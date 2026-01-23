Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, BWMN, FTNT

January 23, 2026 — 03:16 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 90,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 7,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,600 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (Symbol: BWMN) options are showing a volume of 546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of BWMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of BWMN. Below is a chart showing BWMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 26,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, BWMN options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
