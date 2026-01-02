Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, AAP, AXON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 83,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 6,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,900 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,964 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 4,747 contracts, representing approximately 474,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

