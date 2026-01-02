Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, AAP, AXON

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,964 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 4,747 contracts, representing approximately 474,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, AAP options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: XRAY market cap history
TEVA Split History
Institutional Holders of WIBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.