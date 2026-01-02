Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, AAP, AXON

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 83,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 6,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,900 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,964 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 4,747 contracts, representing approximately 474,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
