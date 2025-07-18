Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, CMA, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 17,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 6,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 25,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.9% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 23,504 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 134.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

