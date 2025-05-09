Notable Friday Option Activity: ONTO, RGTI, DELL

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 125,243 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 14,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 29,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ONTO options, RGTI options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NSA Dividend History
AGNC Options Chain
KFRC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.