Notable Friday Option Activity: ONTO, RGTI, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Onto Innovation Inc (Symbol: ONTO), where a total of 4,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of ONTO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of ONTO. Below is a chart showing ONTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 125,243 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 14,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 29,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONTO options, RGTI options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

