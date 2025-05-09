Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ONTO, RGTI, DELL

May 09, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Onto Innovation Inc (Symbol: ONTO), where a total of 4,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of ONTO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of ONTO. Below is a chart showing ONTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 125,243 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 14,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 29,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONTO options, RGTI options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
