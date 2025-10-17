Notable Friday Option Activity: RGA, LQDA, GILD

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 13,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 34,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
