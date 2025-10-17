Notable Friday Option Activity: RGA, LQDA, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), where a total of 2,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of RGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 433,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RGA. Below is a chart showing RGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 13,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 34,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGA options, LQDA options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.