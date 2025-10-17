Markets
RGA

Notable Friday Option Activity: RGA, LQDA, GILD

October 17, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), where a total of 2,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of RGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 433,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RGA. Below is a chart showing RGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 13,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 34,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGA options, LQDA options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

