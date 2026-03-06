Notable Friday Option Activity: RDDT, AXP, APP

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 23,497 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 39,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, AXP options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
