Notable Friday Option Activity: QCOM, RIOT, AGM

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 239,649 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 24,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) options are showing a volume of 456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of AGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of AGM. Below is a chart showing AGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, RIOT options, or AGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Yield
Institutional Holders of EQUL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FENI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.