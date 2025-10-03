Markets
QCOM

Notable Friday Option Activity: QCOM, RIOT, AGM

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 45,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 9,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 239,649 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 24,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) options are showing a volume of 456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of AGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of AGM. Below is a chart showing AGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, RIOT options, or AGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

