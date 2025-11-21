Notable Friday Option Activity: PZZA, UPS, THO

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 58,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,946 contracts, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, UPS options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Manufacturing Dividend Stocks
ETFs Holding MA
PWR Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.