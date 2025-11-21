Markets
PZZA

Notable Friday Option Activity: PZZA, UPS, THO

November 21, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 18,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 58,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,946 contracts, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, UPS options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stocks
 ETFs Holding MA
 PWR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stocks-> ETFs Holding MA-> PWR Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PZZA
UPS
THO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.