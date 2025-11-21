Notable Friday Option Activity: PZZA, UPS, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 18,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 11,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 58,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,946 contracts, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

