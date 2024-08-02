Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, XRX, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 174,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 9,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) options are showing a volume of 28,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 110.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, XRX options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

