Markets
PYPL

Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, URI, TGT

May 01, 2026 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 57,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 9,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 20,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, URI options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of IYW
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of IYW-> MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
URI
TGT

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