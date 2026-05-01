Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, URI, TGT

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 20,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, URI options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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