Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, URI, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 57,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 9,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 20,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, URI options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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