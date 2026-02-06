Notable Friday Option Activity: PVLA, XOM, RUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palvella Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PVLA), where a total of 1,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of PVLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PVLA. Below is a chart showing PVLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 138,944 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 6,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 12,093 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 9,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,400 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PVLA options, XOM options, or RUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

