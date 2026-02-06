Markets
PVLA

Notable Friday Option Activity: PVLA, XOM, RUM

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palvella Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PVLA), where a total of 1,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of PVLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PVLA. Below is a chart showing PVLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 138,944 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 6,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) saw options trading volume of 12,093 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 9,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,400 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PVLA options, XOM options, or RUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

