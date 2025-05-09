Notable Friday Option Activity: PUBM, AAOI, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM), where a total volume of 2,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 13,998 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 41,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,200 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PUBM options, AAOI options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

