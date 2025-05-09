Notable Friday Option Activity: PUBM, AAOI, MP

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 13,998 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 41,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,200 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
