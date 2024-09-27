Notable Friday Option Activity: PTON, XOM, AHCO

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 77,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 7,067 contracts, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,400 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
