Notable Friday Option Activity: PTON, XOM, AHCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 65,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 24,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 77,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 7,067 contracts, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,400 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

