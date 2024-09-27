News & Insights

Markets
PTON

Notable Friday Option Activity: PTON, XOM, AHCO

September 27, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 65,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 24,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 77,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 7,067 contracts, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,400 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, XOM options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VNM shares outstanding history
 ETFs Holding RGEN
 TRUP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTON
XOM
AHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.