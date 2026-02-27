Markets
PSKY

Notable Friday Option Activity: PSKY, AXP, GOOGL

February 27, 2026 — 01:54 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY), where a total of 102,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.3% of PSKY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 7,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,700 underlying shares of PSKY. Below is a chart showing PSKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 37,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 323,618 contracts, representing approximately 32.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 58,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PSKY options, AXP options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

