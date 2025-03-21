News & Insights

Markets
PRGS

Notable Friday Option Activity: PRGS, AI, APPN

March 21, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), where a total of 18,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 314.9% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 573,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,300 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 163,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 306.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 38,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 11,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.7% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRGS options, AI options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon
 IPVF shares outstanding history
 VRML Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon-> IPVF shares outstanding history-> VRML Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRGS
AI
APPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.