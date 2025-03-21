Notable Friday Option Activity: PRGS, AI, APPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), where a total of 18,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 314.9% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 573,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 9,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,300 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 163,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 306.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 38,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 11,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.7% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

