Notable Friday Option Activity: PRGO, DUOL, PRAX

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 9,131 contracts, representing approximately 913,100 underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 4,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
