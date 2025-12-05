Notable Friday Option Activity: PRAX, NPO, MCD

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) saw options trading volume of 809 contracts, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
