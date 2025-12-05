Notable Friday Option Activity: PRAX, NPO, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX), where a total volume of 4,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 415,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) saw options trading volume of 809 contracts, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRAX options, NPO options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.