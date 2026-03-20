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PL

Notable Friday Option Activity: PL, ACMR, FORR

March 20, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL), where a total of 102,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,600 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 12,312 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 2,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Forrester Research Inc. (Symbol: FORR) options are showing a volume of 1,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of FORR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of FORR. Below is a chart showing FORR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PL options, ACMR options, or FORR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy
 WTTR shares outstanding history
 Canada Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy-> WTTR shares outstanding history-> Canada Stock Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PL
ACMR
FORR

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