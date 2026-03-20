Notable Friday Option Activity: PL, ACMR, FORR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL), where a total of 102,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 4,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,600 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 12,312 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 2,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forrester Research Inc. (Symbol: FORR) options are showing a volume of 1,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of FORR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of FORR. Below is a chart showing FORR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PL options, ACMR options, or FORR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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