Notable Friday Option Activity: PII, GME, MSTR

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 324,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 620.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 28,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 610,736 contracts, representing approximately 61.1 million underlying shares or approximately 343.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 64,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PII options, GME options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: INSW Dividend Growth Rate
BKT Insider Buying
Funds Holding OXGN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.