Notable Friday Option Activity: PII, GME, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total of 114,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1273% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 897,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 56,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 324,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 620.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 28,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 610,736 contracts, representing approximately 61.1 million underlying shares or approximately 343.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 64,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

