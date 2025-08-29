Notable Friday Option Activity: PII, BTDR, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total volume of 13,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 6,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,000 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 30,171 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,400 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 20,944 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

