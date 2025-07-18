Notable Friday Option Activity: PG, WDAY, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 45,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 26,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 10,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 8,389 contracts, representing approximately 838,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, WDAY options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

