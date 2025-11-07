Notable Friday Option Activity: PCT, NKE, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 15,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 55,121 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

