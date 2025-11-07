Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PCT, NKE, ISRG

November 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 15,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 55,121 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
