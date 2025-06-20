Notable Friday Option Activity: PAYX, BASE, CRS

Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 6,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) saw options trading volume of 6,704 contracts, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares or approximately 86.2% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
