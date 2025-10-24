Notable Friday Option Activity: PATH, NXT, TNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total volume of 297,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.5% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 134,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 18,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 4,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

