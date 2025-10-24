Markets
PATH

Notable Friday Option Activity: PATH, NXT, TNK

October 24, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total volume of 297,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.5% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 134,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 18,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 4,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PATH options, NXT options, or TNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks To Watch
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TDV
 RTEC Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks To Watch-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TDV-> RTEC Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PATH
NXT
TNK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.