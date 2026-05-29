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Notable Friday Option Activity: PANW, HPE, V

May 29, 2026 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 71,653 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 16,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 136,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 8,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,100 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 53,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 30,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, HPE options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PANW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PANW
HPE
V

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