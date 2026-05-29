Notable Friday Option Activity: PANW, HPE, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 71,653 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 16,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 136,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 8,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,100 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 53,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 30,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, HPE options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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