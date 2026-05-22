Notable Friday Option Activity: P, PLTR, SATS

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 404,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 22,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 51,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for P options, PLTR options, or SATS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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