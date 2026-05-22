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Notable Friday Option Activity: P, PLTR, SATS

May 22, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Everpure Inc (Symbol: P), where a total volume of 28,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.3% of P's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,000 underlying shares of P. Below is a chart showing P's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 404,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 22,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 51,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for P options, PLTR options, or SATS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BHLB
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BHLB-> Real Estate Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

P
PLTR
SATS

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