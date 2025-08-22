Notable Friday Option Activity: OZK, LOW, DUOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total volume of 4,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 14,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 9,486 contracts, representing approximately 948,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OZK options, LOW options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.