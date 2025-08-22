Notable Friday Option Activity: OZK, LOW, DUOL

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 14,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 9,486 contracts, representing approximately 948,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
