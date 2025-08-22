Markets
OZK

Notable Friday Option Activity: OZK, LOW, DUOL

August 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total volume of 4,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 14,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 9,486 contracts, representing approximately 948,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OZK options, LOW options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding SEPU
 RACY market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HEPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding SEPU-> RACY market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HEPA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OZK
LOW
DUOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.