Notable Friday Option Activity: OXY, HOOD, SNDK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 99,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 12,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 244,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 130,752 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,800 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, HOOD options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

