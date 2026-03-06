Notable Friday Option Activity: OXY, HOOD, SNDK

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 244,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 130,752 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,800 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, HOOD options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VET Historical Stock Prices
ABBV Price Target
VERS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.