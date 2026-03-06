Markets
OXY

Notable Friday Option Activity: OXY, HOOD, SNDK

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 99,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 12,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 244,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 130,752 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,800 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, HOOD options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VET Historical Stock Prices
 ABBV Price Target
 VERS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VET Historical Stock Prices-> ABBV Price Target-> VERS Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
HOOD
SNDK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.