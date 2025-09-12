Markets
ORCL

Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, MRNA, GS

September 12, 2025 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 904,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 421.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 59,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 242,485 contracts, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares or approximately 241.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 30,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, MRNA options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PSBD Historical Stock Prices
 TMUSP Historical Stock Prices
 Sempra shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PSBD Historical Stock Prices-> TMUSP Historical Stock Prices-> Sempra shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
MRNA
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.