Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, MRNA, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 904,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 421.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 59,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 242,485 contracts, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares or approximately 241.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 30,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, MRNA options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.