Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, EAT, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 54,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 3,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 5,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

