Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, EAT, AMR

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 5,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, EAT options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: George Soros Stock Picks
NVFY YTD Return
WTFC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.