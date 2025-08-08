Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, EAT, AMR

August 08, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 54,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 5,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
