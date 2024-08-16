Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, AXON, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 27,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 6,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,310 contracts, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares or approximately 43% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 12,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

