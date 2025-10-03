Notable Friday Option Activity: OMF, PPTA, QS

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 16,013 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 254,992 contracts, representing approximately 25.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 19,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
