Notable Friday Option Activity: OMF, PPTA, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 5,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 4,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 16,013 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 254,992 contracts, representing approximately 25.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 19,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMF options, PPTA options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.