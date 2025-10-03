Markets
OMF

Notable Friday Option Activity: OMF, PPTA, QS

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 5,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 16,013 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 254,992 contracts, representing approximately 25.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 19,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMF options, PPTA options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of SPWH
 CDP Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of BTOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of SPWH-> CDP Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of BTOP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMF
PPTA
QS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.