Notable Friday Option Activity: OKTA, PTON, TDS

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 112,675 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 14,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 7,214 contracts, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,500 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, PTON options, or TDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: USTB Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAV
CLSK Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.