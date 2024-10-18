Notable Friday Option Activity: OKTA, PTON, TDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 21,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 8,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 112,675 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 14,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 7,214 contracts, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,500 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

