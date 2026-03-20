Notable Friday Option Activity: OKE, FIX, HCA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 23,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 17,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,013 contracts, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 4,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKE options, FIX options, or HCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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