Notable Friday Option Activity: OKE, FIX, HCA

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,013 contracts, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:
And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 4,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKE options, FIX options, or HCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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