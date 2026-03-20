Markets
OKE

Notable Friday Option Activity: OKE, FIX, HCA

March 20, 2026 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 23,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 17,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,013 contracts, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 4,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKE options, FIX options, or HCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Financial Stocks
 IPVA YTD Return
 Cheap Consumer Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Financial Stocks-> IPVA YTD Return-> Cheap Consumer Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OKE
FIX
HCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.