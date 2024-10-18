Notable Friday Option Activity: NVRI, ALHC, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enviri Corp (Symbol: NVRI), where a total of 5,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 521,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.8% of NVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 328,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of NVRI. Below is a chart showing NVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) saw options trading volume of 25,313 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 151.1% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,400 underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 42,245 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 143.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 22,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVRI options, ALHC options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.