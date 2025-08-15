Markets
NVDA

Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, UPS, BA

August 15, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 2.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 220.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 272,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 82,797 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 54,676 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, UPS options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
