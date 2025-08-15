Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, UPS, BA

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 82,797 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 54,676 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, UPS options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs With Notable Outflows
LTCH Videos
Institutional Holders of SCNB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.