Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, PLTR, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 172.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 381,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 359,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 33,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 28,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

