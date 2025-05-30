Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, DLTR, JNPR

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 43,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 11,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 25,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, DLTR options, or JNPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CCVI YTD Return
Funds Holding DEHP
AXL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.