Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, DLTR, JNPR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 3.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 352.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 221.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 154,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 43,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 11,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 25,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

