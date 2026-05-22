Markets
NTAP

Notable Friday Option Activity: NTAP, CPT, SNPS

May 22, 2026 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 12,871 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,300 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) saw options trading volume of 6,240 contracts, representing approximately 624,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of CPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,800 underlying shares of CPT. Below is a chart showing CPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 8,308 contracts, representing approximately 830,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NTAP options, CPT options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
 ECBK market cap history
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy-> ECBK market cap history-> Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NTAP
CPT
SNPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.