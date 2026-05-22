Notable Friday Option Activity: NTAP, CPT, SNPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 12,871 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,300 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) saw options trading volume of 6,240 contracts, representing approximately 624,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of CPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,800 underlying shares of CPT. Below is a chart showing CPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 8,308 contracts, representing approximately 830,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NTAP options, CPT options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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