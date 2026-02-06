Notable Friday Option Activity: NRG, BAC, ALAB

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 231,364 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 19,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 25,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
