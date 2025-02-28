News & Insights

Markets
NOW

Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, ORCL, PUBM

February 28, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 8,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 37,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) saw options trading volume of 1,598 contracts, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ORCL options, or PUBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of MITT
 UPB Videos
 HRS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of MITT-> UPB Videos-> HRS Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
ORCL
PUBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.