Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, ORCL, PUBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 8,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 37,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) saw options trading volume of 1,598 contracts, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ORCL options, or PUBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.