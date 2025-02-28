Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, ORCL, PUBM

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 37,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) saw options trading volume of 1,598 contracts, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ORCL options, or PUBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
