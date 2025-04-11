Markets
NKE

Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, SNOW, RXRX

April 11, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 161,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 26,031 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX) options are showing a volume of 97,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of RXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RXRX. Below is a chart showing RXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SNOW options, or RXRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings Calendar
 SVII shares outstanding history
 MBCQ Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings Calendar-> SVII shares outstanding history-> MBCQ Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
SNOW
RXRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.