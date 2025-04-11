Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, SNOW, RXRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 161,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 12,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 26,031 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX) options are showing a volume of 97,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of RXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RXRX. Below is a chart showing RXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SNOW options, or RXRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.