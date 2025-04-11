Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, SNOW, RXRX

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 26,031 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX) options are showing a volume of 97,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of RXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RXRX. Below is a chart showing RXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SNOW options, or RXRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
