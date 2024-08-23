News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, META, GLNG

August 23, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 93,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 289.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 8,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 411,659 contracts, representing approximately 41.2 million underlying shares or approximately 248.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 37,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 25,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

