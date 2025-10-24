Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, COIN, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 264,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 648.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1110 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 14,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1110 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 381,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 401.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 18,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 3.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 357.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 193,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

