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NET

Notable Friday Option Activity: NET, MCFT, RKLB

May 08, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 133,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 298.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (Symbol: MCFT) options are showing a volume of 3,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 257.7% of MCFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares of MCFT. Below is a chart showing MCFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 538,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 248.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 36,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, MCFT options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical EPS
 Institutional Holders of MSLC
 High Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical EPS-> Institutional Holders of MSLC-> High Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NET
MCFT
RKLB

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