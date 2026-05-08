Notable Friday Option Activity: NET, MCFT, RKLB

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (Symbol: MCFT) options are showing a volume of 3,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 257.7% of MCFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares of MCFT. Below is a chart showing MCFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 538,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 248.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 36,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, MCFT options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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