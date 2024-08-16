Notable Friday Option Activity: NEM, FLNG, SOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 39,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 5,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,200 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 1,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 1,739 contracts, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

