Notable Friday Option Activity: NEM, FLNG, SOC

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 1,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 1,739 contracts, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.