NCLH

Notable Friday Option Activity: NCLH, BROS, HSY

February 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

February 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 131,905 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 20,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 36,024 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 14,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, BROS options, or HSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

