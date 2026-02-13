Notable Friday Option Activity: NCLH, BROS, HSY

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 36,024 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 14,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, BROS options, or HSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
